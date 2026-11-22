Nigerians on social media have continued to express frustration over difficulties accessing the Federal Government’s advertised ₦100,000 Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), with several applicants reporting problems signing in, verifying their email addresses and completing registration.

Some applicants who took to Facebook said they had been unable to access their accounts after registering, while others complained that they had not received the verification emails required to proceed with the application.

The NFSP is advertised as a financial assistance programme designed to support eligible low-income and vulnerable Nigerian households facing economic hardship, rising living costs and the effects of government economic reforms.

According to the registration guidelines published on the programme’s website, applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 65, possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and provide personal, family and employment information for verification. The advertised registration portal is nfsp.ng/signup.

The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) has previously warned Nigerians about fraudulent cash-transfer registration platforms, stating on its official website that there is no public website for applications to its existing cash-transfer programme.

Reacting to the registration process on Facebook, some applicants described their experiences, with others questioning the accessibility of the programme and whether its benefits would reach ordinary Nigerians.

Modupe Olarenwaju wrote, “I registered but am unable to sign in,and they didn’t forward any message to my mail when I register”

Similarly, Dahiru Akon said he had repeatedly attempted to complete the verification process without receiving the required email.

“I have tried several times but verification of email is not coming to my email,” he wrote.

Another Facebook user, Gabriel Temmy, also questioned the functionality of the registration portal, asking whether applicants needed a special code to complete the process.

“The register site is not working. Or is there any code before you can register??? Pls minister, let do the needful. All Nigerians need this dividend of the national benefits…”

Beyond the technical difficulties, some Nigerians expressed doubts about the distribution of the proposed financial assistance, arguing that government interventions of this nature might not reach a significant proportion of the population.

Prince Bayo Adegoke called on the Federal Government to address the cost of fuel instead, arguing that reducing petrol prices would provide broader relief to Nigerians than financial grants restricted to selected beneficiaries.

“All these can never work because, not everyone will benefit. If the fuel pump price comes down everyone will enjoy the government. It’s only few people that will collect this type of money. Out of 200m people maybe only 1m people will be benefited. Government should do the needful fuel prices should come down.”

Tudor Sikiru Akor also questioned the reach of previous government interventions, saying many Nigerians had yet to benefit from an earlier ₦50,000 support programme.

“People are not getting accessing to those things…..

Majority has not even benefited once from the 50k let alone 100k. They should stop all these, except if everyone will have access to it.”

Alu member expressed similar concerns, questioning whether Nigerians were actually receiving the grants being advertised and calling for the restoration of fuel subsidy.

“Where all these things happening? Because I haven’t heard anyone benefiting from all these grants whatsoever. Bring back fuel subsidies and everything will become normal. The number of fake news here is becoming too much”

Ozzy Is’mail also advocated a reduction in fuel costs, arguing that such a measure would provide relief to a wider section of the population.

“Just subsidize fuel subsidy by percentage, e.g. 10%, 20% just to relieve even a fetus inside a mother’s womb.. All these grants cannot favour masses.”