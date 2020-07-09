Must these floods continue to wreak havoc?

OVER the past couple of months, as the rainy season has set in, floods have caused deaths and extensive damage to property in different parts of the country. In Kwara State, at least three people were reported dead and others missing when a bridge embankment collapsed in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the state capital. In Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, a heavy downpour which started in the small hours of Sunday June 14 led to the destruction of more than 100 homes and the displacement of more than 300 people. In Lagos State, where almost 90mm of rain fell between 18 and 19 June, several deaths and considerable damage to property were reported. Within the same period, flash floods also caused havoc in parts of Borno and Niger states.

To say that this is an annual ritual in Nigeria would be an understatement, and a betting man could easily make a fortune from hazarding that, during the rainy season in Nigeria, heavy rainfall will precipitate flooding, which in turn will lead to loss of precious lives and destruction of property worth hundreds of millions of Naira; that there will be a lot of anger and head-shaking, especially on social media, that government will promise to address the matter once and for all, and that eventually, nothing will be done. Yet, it’s rainy season 2020, and that is exactly where we are. After heavy downpour in Ikorodu on June 27 damaged more than 35 buildings and temporarily crippled commercial activities, several commentators took to social media to express their dismay, and the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) casually warned residents to “desist from disposing refuse into drainages/canals as the aftermath is on the citizens” (sic).

This perfunctory response to a perennial menace captures the essence of governance in Nigeria. Although there are federal and state agencies charged with monitoring the weather and responding to ecological disasters, there is scant evidence that they approach their jobs with any degree of seriousness. For some reason, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), charged with “the responsibility to advise the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology, project, prepare and interpret government policy in the field of meteorology; and to issue weather (and climate forecasts) for the safe operations of aircraft, ocean-going vessels and oil rigs,” appears to have reduced its task to issuing warnings. Similarly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) seems content to distribute mattresses, rice and roofing sheets to victims of adverse weather events, while various state governments have turned the Ecological Fund into slush money for political patronage.

That authorities at various levels need to change their approach to adverse weather events, particularly floods which continue to cause untold misery year after year, goes without saying. For instance, most of the havoc caused by flood can be eliminated with better town planning and rigorous adherence to the rules and regulations governing construction. There is really no excuse to continue to have life disrupted by something as predictable as rain.

We would hate to write this same editorial next year, lamenting the same problem. We would, really.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story

Regional Banks To Operate From Additional Geo-Political Zone

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with regional authorization shall henceforth be required to operate from one additional geo-political zone in the… Read Full Story

CBN’s Adjustment Of Naira Rate’ll Cause Inflation — NECA

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s adjustment of naira exchange rate from N360/dollar to N380/dollar at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) will result in inflation… Read Full Story

FG To Close Third Mainland Bridge On July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge… Read Full Story

Youths Need Digital Skills For 21st Century Economy —Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that African youths need digital skills development for the 21st-century economy… Read Full Story

Wadume: Produce Indicted Soldiers For Trial, Falana Tells AGF

MILITARY’S special court, court-martial, is not constitutionally-empowered to try offences of terrorism with which indicted soldiers in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (alias Wadume) were charged, leading lawyer, Femi Falana, said on Sunday… Read Full Story

Reps Committee Approves N6.06trn Revenue Target For FIRS In 2020

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday approved the 2020 budget proposal for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the projected revenue accruing to the Federation… Read Full Story

‘Industrialisation Of Lekki Free Trade Zone Costing Us Our Livelihoods’

When Mrs Helen Folarin was posted to Itamarun (a fishing community in Lagos) to head the only public health centre there as a consultant, little did anyone envisage that the journey to getting the plight of residents of this beachside community known, had begun… Read Full Story

In Defence Of Senior Advocates

On July 4, 2019, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, rolled out the names of thirty-eight legal practitioners deserving to be conferred with the prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. How some despise the Rank! Some don’t want it ever mentioned near them at al… Read Full Story