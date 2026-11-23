“I am a griot … We are vessels of speech. Without us, the names of kings would vanish into oblivion. We are the memory of mankind; by the spoken word, we bring to life the deeds and exploits of kings for younger generations.” So speaks the storyteller in D. T. Niane’s ‘Sundiata: An Epic of Old Mali’. His words describe a calling older than today’s politicians who hire singers to keep their fire burning.

One hundred years ago, no one, not even the king, dared do what the irreverent Abuja mob did to Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu, alias Rarara, last Friday. They beat him up in a mosque apparently because of his song for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and, because, like his client, he has become famous and rich. They are jealous.

Everyone has their time. Rarara’s arrival into real fame happened with the coming to power of President Tinubu and the consequent contest for space in the heart of the people. With their tongue, Kahutu’s songs have, across the Hausa north, brought “to life the deeds and exploits” of the president. And the singer’s harvest has been huge. In October 2021, the Internet said the praise singer claimed he turned down N500m from some unnamed enemy of Muhammadu Buhari for him to stop playing for the then president. In 2026, the griot is said to have confirmed receiving from certain people in the APC the same sum of N500m to play for its 2027 campaigns, and a further 50 million “for fuel and food.” All that the payers wanted from the payee is the flagship praise track: “Omologo, omologo.”

Omo’logo is a Yoruba word which means ‘child of glory.’ Now, there is some genius in a Hausa singer using one lone Yoruba word to strike gold. Just that lone word. So it is true that a billion words are wasteful, useless; they cannot fill a basket? You do not need a container of lyrics to become a billionaire singer. Rarara is a proof.

He is super rich. Perhaps that is what his ‘haters’ could not bear. Or, could it be that he is eating alone? Legendary Yoruba Sakara musician, Yusuf Olatunji, sang that if a rich man suffers public humiliation, he must have been selfish, greedy and stingy.

Rarara’s critics say he dines with patrons and dumps them when dinner is over. They say he insults his benefactors after their sun has set; they say his allegiance turns like a weather vane in the wind of power. If true, he would not be the first. He has an ancestor in England’s Edmund Waller, a poet whose praise followed power from Oliver Cromwell’s court to Charles II’s. Praise singers have always known how to find a new tune for a new king. They are fair-weather fellows.

Still, however distasteful fair-weather loyalty may be, it is no reason to punch the ‘sinner’ in the mouth, kick him in the backside or desecrate the hallowed floor of a mosque.

Rarara’a politics, I ignore. I may not be an Emilokan devotee, but I love the Hausa man’s “Omo’logo.” You should too. In its lyrics, melody, rhythm and production, the song combines emotional appeal with a tune that stays in the mind. Its lilting simplicity is part of its craftsmanship. Whenever I catch the honeyed cadence of the song, I drop every akara in my hand and listen. That is why I was sad when I read that the political singer had been attacked in Abuja.

Abuja-based Daily Trust’s account of the attack says Rarara was at the central mosque wearing a cap bearing Tinubu’s insignia. He removed it as the crowd closed in. Some worshippers eventually pulled him away but not before he had received some thorough beating. Why? It is not fair. Why would a man go to a mosque to pray only to turn his song into a cudgel against him? But beating the griot will have consequences.

In Thomas Gray’s poem ‘The Bard’, Edward I orders the killing of Welsh bards after conquering Wales. A surviving bard curses him and foretells suffering for his descendants. The curse outlives the king. In traditional Yorùbá society, poets, chanters, praise singers and drummers enjoy a measure of immunity while performing, and their presence alone is performance. Their art is not arts for arts sake. They carry the words of the community, its ancestors and its deities. To strike one of them, or silence one for performing, is to step on the eye of the earth.

They enjoy unusual privileges. The craft of the singer gives them licence to praise a king or pillory him with satire and proverb. They do not always speak gently. While their words hold power to account; they, most of the time, have fewer reasons to fear a fist in reply.

The Hausa society which bred the Ba-ma-yi children of anger has also long made room for the praise singer (the maròƙi), whose barbed words can exalt a patron or wound a rival. The maroki holds a licence to speak, but he speaks boldly because he knows that the powerful man he serves is there to protect him from the fists of his victims. Read M. G. Smith’s, ‘The Social Functions and Meaning of Hausa Praise-Singing,” Africa 27, no. 1 (1957). Read Graham Furniss’s discussion of praise and vilification in Hausa performance in his ‘The Power of Words…’ (1995). Performers are protected. But, sometimes praise singers are left naked. Rarara sang for a president. At the mosque in Abuja last Friday, his presidential access card offered him little protection.

And I blame the soil of that Abuja mosque. It was derelict in surrendering Nigeria’s child of glory to the fists of hungry, angry street kids.

Now, a warning to all attack dogs: Do not beat the chief hunter’s dog. If you beat the chief hunter’s dog, you have beaten the owner. The consequences are huge. It is the same as beating the child of the chief warrior; if you beat the son of Balogun, the town will stop breathing.

I am not of those who hail violence. Is it that the harassers of Tinubu’s griot had never heard that no one beats the dog because it barks; that no one spanks the ram because it locks horns; and that no one knocks down the he-goat because it is restless? Two hundred years ago, the very ground where a bard was beaten would have been summoned to explain itself.

Rarara is a privileged palace praise singer who almost came to grief in the backyard of the poor. The god he chooses to serve should not determine whether he may walk the streets without being attacked. It is in the character of his trade to trade; palace singers have always sung for patrons who have money and who spend it. With one word, Omo’logo (child of glory), this man made himself an ọmọ ológo, a child of renown. Yet this presidential bard suffered violence from which even an ordinary street singer ought to be safe.

An attack on a palace singer always has consequences. This one will, too—unless, of course, the palace no longer recognises its griot.