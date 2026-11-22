Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has indicated plans to review the monthly upkeep allowance paid to students under the Federal Government’s student loan scheme amid rising living costs.

The Managing Director of NELFUND, Akin Sawyerr, disclosed this during an interview on Beyond the Headlines, hosted by Nifemi Oguntoye on TVC News on Friday.

Eligible students currently receive ₦20,000 monthly as upkeep allowance, an amount that has attracted concerns over its adequacy in meeting rising expenses on food, transportation, accommodation and other basic needs.

Speaking on the possibility of an increase, Sawyer said the allowance was under constant review, noting that the fund was considering how to provide more financial support without compromising its ability to meet the needs of all beneficiaries.

“Are we considering it? Yes, of course. It’s under constant review,” he said.

He explained that while the fund recognised the need to improve students’ financial support, any upward review must be backed by adequate planning to ensure the sustainability of the scheme.

“What we need to do is plan it in such a way that it doesn’t put us in a situation where we can’t cater for the totality of the people that we need to cater for,” Sawyer said.

The NELFUND chief also revealed that President Bola Tinubu was considering an intervention to improve the financial support available to students, although he did not disclose details of the proposed arrangement.

According to him, the President was interested in ensuring that students received more meaningful financial assistance to sustain them throughout their academic programmes.

“I know the President certainly is looking at intervening in a way that helps the students have more meaningful sustenance so that they can get through their courses,” he said.

Although no new payment figure or implementation date was announced, Sawyer hinted that adjustments could be introduced in the future.

“I suspect that if you watch this space, you’ll see some changes coming up in the future,” he added.

The proposed review comes amid concerns among students over the rising cost of living and the ability of the existing ₦20,000 monthly allowance to cover their essential expenses.

The upkeep allowance is one of the components of the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, which provides financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions for tuition fees and living expenses.

NELFUND’s figures indicate that the fund has disbursed ₦180.5bn in upkeep allowances since the scheme commenced in May 2024.

It also reported disbursing ₦194.7bn to tertiary institutions to cover tuition fees, bringing its total disbursements to approximately ₦375.2bn.

The fund has received more than 2.5 million applications and recorded about 1.6 million loan transactions across 320 beneficiary institutions.

Despite the growing reach of the programme, Sawyer did not confirm how much students could receive if the proposed review is approved or when an adjustment would take effect.