Police arrest herbalist, others linked to Ibadan killings

THE Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), on Wednesday, declared that peace wiould now reign in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state as those responsible for the rape and killings in communities across the local government had all been arrested.

Owoseni made this known while speaking at a town hall session themed ‘Tackling Insecurity in Akinyele,’ organised for stakeholders in communities in the council area by a radio station, JAMZ 100.1 FM.

Owoseni, a former commissioner of police in Lagos and Benue states, added that all steps had been taken to ensure that the experience of the last one month did not occur again in the area and in other parts of the state.

The security expert said the main culprit had led security operatives to all those aiding him, including a herbalist, “and the police will give out details of the development to the public soon.”

Owoseni, however, said while the government and security agencies had put in the right mechanism to ensure that such criminal acts do not become a norm in the community, the people also have roles to play in ensuring that they secure their environments “because security can only be effective when all stakeholders collaborate.”

In his welcome address, the general manager of JAMZ 100.1 FM, Tony Awobode, said the organisation is concerned about the issue of security of the area and urged people to give out required information to help security agencies do their work effectively.

Also speaking, the caretaker chairmen of Akinyele West Local Council Development Authority, Taoheed Jimoh Adedigba; Akinyele East, Muyiwa Ogunrinde and Akinyele South, Ahmed Kazeem, thanked the state government for its efforts in ensuring perpetrators of criminal acts in the community were arrested.

They further urged members of the society to be security- conscious and be vigilant at all times.

On her part, the member representing Ogbomoso North in the state House of Assembly and chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Olawumi Oladeji, expressed appreciation to the state governor for putting a round peg in a round hole, especially in the area of security, adding that every arm of government had been working since the first incident occurred in the council area.

