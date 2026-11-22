Mogaji Wole Arisekola has condemned reports alleging that residents of Ibadan chanted “Tinubu Must Go” during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Ibadan on Saturday, describing the claims as fabricated political propaganda.

Arisekola, in a statement issued in Ibadan, insisted that nobody made such chants during the President’s visit, alleging that the controversial social media report was published about three hours before Tinubu arrived in the city.

He challenged those circulating the report to verify its authenticity, warning against the manipulation of information to create political controversies.

He said the controversy surrounding a viral video purportedly showing people chanting against the President had raised concerns about the growing spread of misinformation on social media.

According to him, allegations that the audio accompanying the video was manipulated further underscore the need for responsible journalism and proper verification of information before publication.

Arisekola maintained that Ibadan residents were politically conscious and mature enough to express their views without anyone manufacturing opinions on their behalf.

He noted that the city had a rich political history, having produced prominent political figures, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Chief Richard Akinjide and Chief Bola Ige.

He said the people of Ibadan understood the difference between political disagreement and disrespect, adding that they could criticise political leaders and still accord them the respect due to their offices.

The Mogaji stressed that the South-West was home to people with diverse political opinions, noting that while some supported President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), others aligned with opposition parties or disagreed with the President’s policies.

He, however, warned that political differences should not be used as an excuse to fabricate events, manipulate videos or promote ethnic hostility.

“Whether the person spreading misinformation is Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Fulani or from any other part of Nigeria, dishonesty remains dishonesty,” he said.

He questioned where the protest reportedly took place, who recorded it and whether the original footage could be made available for independent examination.

He also warned that the increasing spread of unverified reports could undermine public trust, noting that misinformation often travelled faster than corrections.

While acknowledging that President Tinubu was not above criticism, Arisekola said Nigerians had the constitutional right to question his economic policies, security decisions, appointments and overall performance.

He insisted, however, that such criticism must be based on facts rather than manufactured narratives.

“As an Ibadan man, I take particular exception to any attempt to portray our people as politically ignorant or easily manipulated,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to resist attempts by political actors and social media users to exploit misinformation for political and ethnic divisions, stressing that national unity and commitment to the truth must remain paramount.