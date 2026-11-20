FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have appointed renowned finance and governance professional, Amina Yarema, as a member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Normalisation Committee.

Yarema, the only female member of the committee, has over 25 years of experience in financial management, taxation, audit and corporate governance, is expected to bring her wealth of experience to efforts to strengthen the administration and accountability of Nigerian football.

Expressing her appreciation for the appointment, Yarema said she was honoured by the confidence reposed in her by the two football governing bodies, pledging to contribute her experience and passion towards restoring confidence in the administration of the game.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to FIFA and CAF for the confidence and trust reposed in me through my appointment as a member of the NFF Normalisation Committee.

“I am deeply honoured by this opportunity and fully committed to contributing my experience, passion and dedication towards strengthening Nigerian football, promoting good governance and restoring confidence in the administration of the game,” she said.

She added that she looked forward to working collaboratively with other committee members and football stakeholders to achieve meaningful financial reforms that would promote transparency, accountability and sustainable development.

A senior finance and tax advisory professional, Yarema has extensive experience in public financial management reforms, institutional governance and financial accountability.

She previously worked as a Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank Group, where she reviewed the Annual Performance Assessments of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory under the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

Her responsibilities included assessing the compliance, quality and comprehensiveness of state financial reports and recommending improvements to public financial management systems.

She also received training in the World Bank’s Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) framework, which focuses on strengthening public finance and procurement systems.

In the private and public sectors, Yarema has served as Engagement Partner on tax advisory assignments to the Central Bank of Nigeria and Taj Bank, representing the apex bank in tax audit exercises across multiple jurisdictions.

She also spent more than a decade as Financial Controller of a property development group, where she oversaw financial planning, budgeting, reporting and expenditure controls.

Beyond her professional engagements, she has led organisational transformation initiatives aimed at modernising governance structures, financial processes and internal control systems, while training more than 300 professionals in accounting, finance and taxation.

Yarema’s appointment also brings to the committee a football enthusiast whose passion for the game dates back to her formative years, including participation in school competitions, five-a-side matches and football activities during her National Youth Service Corps.

Her interest has since extended beyond playing the game to its administration, governance, commercial development and grassroots growth.

She holds a B.Sc. in Accountancy from the University of Abuja and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (CNA) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI). She is also registered with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.