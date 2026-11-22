President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recounted how water supply was interrupted at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while he was shaving, using the experience to highlight the country’s infrastructure challenges and pledge to address persistent electricity and water shortages.

Tinubu made the remarks on Sunday during a special prayer session organised by members of his family in Lagos, shortly after attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday.

The President said the incident happened last Wednesday, adding that even the seat of government was not spared from the basic amenities challenges experienced by Nigerians.

He explained, “On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. And the villa, you won’t know punishment there too.

“The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development.

“We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.”

Beyond the infrastructure challenges, Tinubu used the gathering to mobilise his supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing the need to increase voter participation, particularly in Lagos State.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the gap between the number of registered voters in the state and the votes generated during elections, arguing that his supporters must do more to secure a stronger electoral outcome.

“To me, Lagos is the big deal. How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000? That’s failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win. No. You have to generate the maximum,” he said.

The President urged his supporters to persuade eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and resolve political disagreements within their ranks instead of allowing personal grievances to affect electoral mobilisation.

He said, “It’s not anger. Anger will not do it. You are angry with Sylva, or you’re angry with Mulika, call Mulika and let her go vote. We finish the anger that day; you go back. We must generate enough votes to overwhelm them.”

Tinubu also tasked an associate whom he described as his “confidant and bulldozer” with returning home to settle disagreements among party members before extending the reconciliation effort to other states.

He ordered, “Go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the order of the president. Go back home and reconcile with everybody. And when you finish that, you move to Jigawa, you move to other places and reconcile them. Beg them.”

To reinforce his appeal, the President recalled how he put aside personal disagreements during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election to work towards a common political objective.

“I had my own anger in 2021–22. When he called me, I said, okay, you are co-chairman of the campaign. I had my own anger, full of hot feelings, but I let go. Today, that is free,” he said, adding that the spirit of forgiveness was inseparable from seeking it.

He further urged his supporters to practise the forgiveness they seek from God, saying, “If you cannot give it, why are you asking Allah to give you forgiveness? What you want from him, you must be able to give to humanity.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Tinubu attributed his emergence as governor and eventual election as president to prayers, perseverance and the support of his family.

He said, “First time, prayer. Second time, prayer. We did that. We won. After that, presidency, prayer, vision, mission, everything,” he said.

The President also challenged young Nigerians and members of his political camp to take responsibility for the next electoral cycle, describing the 2027 contest as an opportunity for the younger generation to demonstrate its leadership capacity.

“The challenge is yours now. It’s in your hands to knock on doors, get all the PVC out, and do what is right.

“You are the leaders that we take over. We paved the way for you. But it’s left in your hands to do the great things that Nigeria expects,” he said.