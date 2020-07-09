Nigeria records 499 new COVID-19 cases, total now 30,748

Nigeria has recorded 499 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 30,748.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 9th of July 2020, 499 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 30748 cases have been confirmed, 12546 cases have been discharged and 689 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 499 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos-157, Edo-59, Ondo-56, Oyo-31, Akwa Ibom-22, Borno-21, Plateau-19, Kaduna-18, Katsina-18, Bayelsa-17, FCT-17, Delta-14, Kano-11, Rivers-10, Enugu-8, Ogun-6, Kwara-4, Imo-3, Nasarawa-2, Osun-2, Abia-1, Ekiti-1, Niger-1, Yobe-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,827
|9,993
|1,701
|133
|FCT
|2,365
|1,621
|709
|35
|Oyo
|1,604
|751
|834
|19
|Edo
|1,562
|580
|925
|57
|Delta
|1,337
|852
|454
|31
|Kano
|1,302
|220
|1,030
|52
|Rivers
|1,294
|407
|843
|44
|Ogun
|1,063
|346
|695
|22
|Kaduna
|907
|294
|601
|12
|Katsina
|646
|182
|441
|23
|Ondo
|606
|462
|124
|20
|Borno
|584
|94
|455
|35
|Gombe
|524
|116
|387
|21
|Bauchi
|519
|8
|498
|13
|Ebonyi
|503
|0
|497
|6
|Plateau
|497
|242
|241
|14
|Enugu
|439
|162
|263
|14
|Abia
|401
|133
|265
|3
|Imo
|359
|290
|61
|8
|Jigawa
|318
|0
|308
|10
|Kwara
|311
|131
|168
|12
|Bayelsa
|299
|141
|141
|17
|Nasarawa
|236
|115
|113
|8
|Osun
|212
|121
|84
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|2
|135
|16
|Akwa Ibom
|134
|60
|71
|3
|Niger
|125
|21
|97
|7
|Benue
|121
|80
|35
|6
|Adamawa
|100
|22
|71
|7
|Anambra
|93
|27
|57
|9
|Kebbi
|86
|16
|63
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Yobe
|62
|3
|51
|8
|Ekiti
|46
|4
|40
|2
|Taraba
|27
|16
|11
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Cross River
|5
|1
|3
|1
499 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1
30748 confirmed
12546 discharged
689 deaths pic.twitter.com/F44yWh4c4y
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020
