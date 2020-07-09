Nigeria records 499 new COVID-19 cases, total now 30,748

Nigeria has recorded 499 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 30,748.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 9th of July 2020, 499 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 30748 cases have been confirmed, 12546 cases have been discharged and 689 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 499 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos-157, Edo-59, Ondo-56, Oyo-31, Akwa Ibom-22, Borno-21, Plateau-19, Kaduna-18, Katsina-18, Bayelsa-17, FCT-17, Delta-14, Kano-11, Rivers-10, Enugu-8, Ogun-6, Kwara-4, Imo-3, Nasarawa-2, Osun-2, Abia-1, Ekiti-1, Niger-1, Yobe-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 11,827 9,993 1,701 133 FCT 2,365 1,621 709 35 Oyo 1,604 751 834 19 Edo 1,562 580 925 57 Delta 1,337 852 454 31 Kano 1,302 220 1,030 52 Rivers 1,294 407 843 44 Ogun 1,063 346 695 22 Kaduna 907 294 601 12 Katsina 646 182 441 23 Ondo 606 462 124 20 Borno 584 94 455 35 Gombe 524 116 387 21 Bauchi 519 8 498 13 Ebonyi 503 0 497 6 Plateau 497 242 241 14 Enugu 439 162 263 14 Abia 401 133 265 3 Imo 359 290 61 8 Jigawa 318 0 308 10 Kwara 311 131 168 12 Bayelsa 299 141 141 17 Nasarawa 236 115 113 8 Osun 212 121 84 7 Sokoto 153 2 135 16 Akwa Ibom 134 60 71 3 Niger 125 21 97 7 Benue 121 80 35 6 Adamawa 100 22 71 7 Anambra 93 27 57 9 Kebbi 86 16 63 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 62 3 51 8 Ekiti 46 4 40 2 Taraba 27 16 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2 Cross River 5 1 3 1

