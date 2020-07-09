Nigeria records 499 new COVID-19 cases, total now 30,748

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 499 cases

Nigeria has recorded 499 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 30,748.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 9th of July 2020, 499 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 30748 cases have been confirmed, 12546 cases have been discharged and 689 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 499 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos-157, Edo-59, Ondo-56, Oyo-31, Akwa Ibom-22, Borno-21, Plateau-19, Kaduna-18, Katsina-18, Bayelsa-17, FCT-17, Delta-14, Kano-11, Rivers-10, Enugu-8, Ogun-6, Kwara-4, Imo-3, Nasarawa-2, Osun-2, Abia-1, Ekiti-1, Niger-1, Yobe-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,8279,9931,701133
FCT2,3651,62170935
Oyo1,60475183419
Edo1,56258092557
Delta1,33785245431
Kano1,3022201,03052
Rivers1,29440784344
Ogun1,06334669522
Kaduna90729460112
Katsina64618244123
Ondo60646212420
Borno5849445535
Gombe52411638721
Bauchi519849813
Ebonyi50304976
Plateau49724224114
Enugu43916226314
Abia4011332653
Imo359290618
Jigawa318030810
Kwara31113116812
Bayelsa29914114117
Nasarawa2361151138
Osun212121847
Sokoto153213516
Akwa Ibom13460713
Niger12521977
Benue12180356
Adamawa10022717
Anambra9327579
Kebbi8616637
Zamfara760715
Yobe623518
Ekiti464402
Taraba2716110
Kogi5032
Cross River5131

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss
THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court
The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK

You might also like
Top News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,249 as NCDC confirms 460 new infections

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases, total now 29,789

Top News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 575 new cases, total now 29,286

Coronavirus

With nearly 700,000 COVID-19 cases, India is third worst-hit

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More