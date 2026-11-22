Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi is the wife of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and President, Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA). She shares her background story, her moments and disposition to life with Segun Kasali.

TELL us about your growing up.

I’m from a close-knit family of five. I am the first daughter of my parents, so responsibility came very early for me. Growing up, I didn’t have as much time to play like my mates because I had so many things to do for my mum and dad. From a very young age, I’ve been independent. I took care of my siblings. Growing up was fun, but it came with a lot of responsibility.

Can you shed more light on some of those responsibilities?

I had to make sure food was ready when it was supposed to be ready, clean the house and make sure my siblings did their assignments after school. I was generally caring for the family, taking the place of my mum even though she was there. After that, I would carry the goods my mum sold to the bus stop, arrange them and sell them. I remember one of my friends always said I should tell my mum I wanted to go for extra lessons so I could have time to play. I told my mum I wanted to go for extra lessons, and she said, “There’s nothing you are doing there. Carry your book and read it where you are selling it.” The first day she allowed me to go, my friend was supposed to show me around. But when I got there, I started chatting with everybody, and he got really mad. He said, “I brought you here and now you are mingling with everybody as if you’ve been here before.” That was how I stopped going for extra lessons. We were just messing around, not doing anything serious.

With all that responsibility, how brilliant were you growing up?

I was an average student. I wouldn’t say I was a first-class student, but I was always on the right side of the law. I didn’t go where I wasn’t supposed to go. I was obedient — very obedient. If you said my daddy should sign a form, I could never give it to an uncle. It had to be my dad that signed it. I was a very good student.

How did that childhood prepare you for the office of the President of Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA)?

In life, when you do some things, you really don’t know where they will take you. In 2023, when my husband became Comptroller-General, I had to take up the office of President of COWA. I realised that everything I had learned from childhood prepared me for this position — how to take responsibilities, how to carry people along and how to work as a team. Even in school and in my 9-to-5 job, all those lessons are helping me today.

What was your reaction when your husband was appointed?

I was happy, of course. But it was a day of mixed feelings. My phone was buzzing. Everybody was calling me. At that time, my younger brother was sick and we were looking for a place to do dialysis for him. That same day, my mum was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja. So it was a day full of chaos and at the same time happiness. I couldn’t really rejoice because I wasn’t even in Nigeria. I was not surprised, though. He is somebody who gave his all to Customs. We didn’t see him much at home because he was working back-to-back, serving under almost seven Comptrollers-General in the Nigeria Customs Service. He has always been passionate about his job. He is a very different kind of officer. I think they picked right because his genuineness, his interest and passion for Customs is something I can’t even describe.

How has leading COWA been?

It has been interesting. It has been fun. It has been a learning process for me. It has taught me patience. I listen more now because I had never been in this kind of association before. It was my first time. When I came on board, I’m not sure anybody knew much about COWA, even though my two predecessors did their best. The first person registered for COWA, and unfortunately, the day she was launching it, she left office. The second person, my immediate predecessor, also did her best. But when I came in, I wanted COWA to be visible. I wanted it documented. I wanted something nobody can erase — a legacy that will remain after all of us, my predecessors, myself, and those who will come after us. We have been able to elevate COWA from just a charity organisation to a partner in sustainable development. In 2023, we started on a very low note. We didn’t even have an office. Now we have a befitting office in Garki. In 2024, we inaugurated the COWA Skills Acquisition Centre in Karu. We have empowered thousands of women through the centre — from tailoring, hairdressing, and makeup to others.

What trait did you take from your parents?

I wish I was like my mum 100 per cent. She was a very calm woman, very patient, tolerant and enduring. But I don’t have all those attributes. I’m learning. I would say I am like my dad 70 per cent and my mum 30 per cent. My dad is very blunt. He says his mind. That is the kind of person I am. I’m a very blunt person, I say it as it is. But I’m learning to filter. It’s not everything you think that you should say. My mum died three weeks after we came into office. My brother died nine months after. So, it has been so much for me trying to ensure everything goes well with COWA while dealing with all that.

What did you study at the university?

I studied Business Administration. It has nothing to do with climate. When I was doing my 9-to-5 job, I was a journalist. I was a maritime journalist, a reporter and a presenter. I presented on radio — Metro FM and Radio Nigeria. I presented “Ships and Ports” every morning at 6:30 a.m. It was my former boss who told me: “You can do this.” I had never done anything in the media, but he trained me. That was how I got into the media.

Is there a memory you can never forget?

The day before my husband was announced. Like I said, it was a day I didn’t even know what to think. My phone was buzzing. We didn’t speak for three days after because the phones were not connecting. Seeing him attain that position, knowing how dedicated he was to Nigeria and to Customs, I was really, really glad.

What do people not know about your husband?

My husband is an open book. What you see is what you get. He is not someone who hides anything. He is a very jolly good fellow, very humorous, friendly and accessible. When he comes home and he is talking, you would think this person can never be serious in his life. But when he is serious about his job, you don’t want to joke around him.

If you could change anything about your past, what would it be?

I would love to acquire more in terms of education. I see now that it is stressful, but it’s never too late to go back to school. I do classes here and there, but I would love to be in an academic environment again.

As a mother, how do you manage everything?

Thank God that before we came into this office, my children had grown. They were already in the university. So, it was easy to juggle it together. I take time every end of the year to spend with them. I don’t do anything. I close the office in the first week of December and make sure I spend time with them and see to their needs.

How do you socialise?

I look like a sociable person. I look like an extrovert, but I’m introverted. I don’t really like to go out, but I have my group of friends. We hang out sometimes. I enjoy going to the spa. We just have a spa date or go to a restaurant and chat.

How did you feel when he asked you to marry him?

I never dreamt I would marry a uniformed man. But we were friends. He is somebody I adore and who inspires me a great deal. So, when he asked me to marry him, of course, I said yes.

What attracted you to him?

He is very friendly and humorous. He doesn’t take life too seriously. We have a saying in our home: against all odds, we will always be happy. He always brings good vibes anywhere we find ourselves.

How have you been giving back?

The office alone is about giving back. Taking leadership in COWA is about giving. Being the first daughter of my family is about giving back. Being a married woman is about giving. Every day of my life, I give back. I am somebody who is very kind, but I do my kindness with integrity. I don’t just give for giving’s sake. I make sure women have something sustainable to do. That’s what I’ve been doing — to make sure all Customs officers’ wives and women in our communities have something they can hold on to, so that they can be independent women. I believe a marriage lasts longer when a woman has something that supports the family.

Which of your children do you see yourself in?

Maybe my last child. Because he understands me very well. He knows my weaknesses and my strengths.

As a beauty enthusiast, how do you love to appear in public?

To just be me. I don’t go out of my way. I don’t think about what I’m going to wear tomorrow. Once I get up and I want to go out, I just dress up. This is just me.

What is your advice for young ladies having issues with marriage?

Am I in a position to advise anybody on marriage? I think marriage is like an envelope. When you collect yours, you open it and whatever you see inside is yours. It’s something you cannot really predict until you go in. But before you go in, you must tell yourself: I want to be committed to whatever I find in this envelope. For me, it’s about commitment, patience and tolerance. You have to be extremely patient. I would have loved to be like my mum because of her patience. I’ve never seen anyone say my mum did something bad to them. She was patient. You must be able to accommodate everything that comes with marriage — the ups, the downs, the families the friends and everything.

What makes you give thanks to God?

Everything in my life. Every time I wake up, I give thanks because being alive is enough. For me, it’s about gratitude. When you are grateful, other things follow.

What songs do you listen to?

I love music. I listen to everything. I listen to all kinds of music. I’m a music lover.

What do people think of you at first?

I don’t know. Maybe people see me and think I’m a snob or I’m loud. People who have interacted with me find it easy to come to me. For some, they look at me from far and think you can’t just go near. But I’m easygoing.