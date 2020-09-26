Mandatory DNA test for babies at birth

I wrote sometime ago on this platform about out of wedlock children and the effect on both the affected husbands and children. It is pertinent to drum it into the ears of married couples that it is a burdensome act that must be avoided like a plague. It doesn’t worth all the troubles. The pains of the husbands, when it is discovered, and the agonies of such out of wedlock children, should deter wives from engaging in illicit affairs that usually lead to out of wedlock children. I am not trying to judge the wives alone, most of the guilty partners of such wives are also married husbands.

I am also aware that most of the time, out of wedlock children are not planned for. Rather,they are the resultant effect of adultery leading one beyond one’s expectation; taking one farther than one is prepared to go. Like a man confessed to me, he never planned to have children out of wedlock. Rather, he came into the mould as a result of playing around with other women. Meaning, he never bargained for out of wedlock children. A woman confessed that she ended up with a child out of wedlock through a one time sex with an old school mate she met at a wedding ceremony.

I also need to state that such out of wedlock children are not discovered, in most cases, until years after their birth. So, it means that such wives, who gave birth to such children, die a thousand times before the cat is let out of the bag. Why? Trauma of their misdeeds finding them out. Not only that, husbands of such wives also spend heavily on raising the children, believing that they are the fathers. The resultant effect is great trauma, which can result in murder, suicide, health challenges, for such husbands. In one reported case, the husband just killed the wife, three children involved and himself.

The point I am making is that no matter how we look at it, being caught in the web of out of wedlock children, is not a palatable experience, for everyone involved: the guilty wife, the victim husband and the unfortunate children. Unfortunately, we humans do not sit down and count the cost, before we start out of wedlock children’s building. We allow emotions to override our sense of reasoning, judgement and morality. Thus, we just plunge headlong into it. Some of us may even say, ‘I will damn the consequences”. Or hide under a popular saying,”I will cross the bridge when I get there.” But, in most cases, we don’t even make it to the bridge, not to talk of crossing it.

Why the consideration for a mandatory DNA test at birth?

I see this as a damage control measure to mitigate the effects of the discovery of out of wedlock children. I am aware of the Herculean nature of eliminating sex outside marriage. It will be like making a camel to pass through the eye of a needle. Human being will continue to cheat in marriage. If we cannot stop it, we may at least be able to minimise its occurrence, as well as the resultant effects.

With a mandatory DNA test at birth, concealment is eliminated, while early discovery is facilitated. Thus, a husband is saved from wasted effort to raise a child or children, that is or are not his own. Not only that, the element of trauma with the resultant effects is minimised.

Is there any guarantee that concealment will become impossible, or early discovery is guaranteed? The truth is DNA at birth will go a long way at tackling the monsterous act of having children out of wedlock. Everyone will learn to play safe by staying out of sex outside marriage. If it happens, it will be an individual resolve to plant groundnut in a rat invested farm.

This is where I want to rest my case on this issue. We should not continue to fold our arms, while individuals create problems for the society. Let us take responsibility for making our society a better place to live.

