The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

The Kaduna-born former apex banker was grilled for the third time on Monday over his radio interview where he inferred that a serving northern state governor is encouraging insecurity in the region.

But in a statement from his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, the main opposition party boss told the secret police organization to “try and dispose themselves to the mood of the time in a democratic dispensation and learn to accommodate dissenting views on issues.”

Signed by Ike Abonyi, his spokesman, the statement maintained that the continued invitation of the former CBN chief is disrespectful of his status and unmindful of his contributions to the development of this country.

Secondus noted that one of the benefits of democracy is that citizens are allowed to have their say even when they cannot have their way on any issue.

The party Chairman said he finds repugnant the continued harassment of somebody “who served this country at such high level just because he has a view different from that of the government on an issue.”

According to him, the traumatizing of Dr Mailafia is an attempt to “intimidate the people from airing their views on issues but warned that, no amount of pressure will deter the people from expressing their feeling under a government that has clearly lost focus and direction.”

