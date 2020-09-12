After two years, Daddy Freeze apologises to Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel.

Daddy Freeze said he made a video over two years ago wherein he uttered words perceived to be insulting to the person of Bishop Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze’s words in that now-viral video have drawn reactions from the public including prominent clerics like Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, and Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche.

The broadcaster, who is the Convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ, said the following in a video on Saturday.

“My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective,” Daddy Freeze said.

