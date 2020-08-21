Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for.

News of Babasuwe’s death rumour filtered into town and social media platforms in the early hours of Friday with friends and fans of the actor making efforts to reach out to him.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Friday, Babasuwe said he was told about the death rumour, adding that he was surprised that people could go to any extent to wish death on their fellow human beings.

Though his voice was hazy when speaking on the phone as it appeared the actor was not feeling fine, but he said he was getting better and would want to bother the public about his health condition.

Tribune Online asked if he was doing fine, the actor, who has not been active for years following his failing health confirmed that he was getting better and would love to keep his health issues private.

Babasuwe intoned of his sadness over the calls he had received in the last few hours from friends and family, who according to him, were worried about the death rumour.

“Anybody that wants me dead should ahead of me and wait for me in heaven. It is very disturbing that people could wake up spread false news about you, especially a sensitive and wicked news at that. I am alive. I am well. I will be fine. I am not dead. I don’t think a dead man could be talking to you as I am right now,” he explained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…Baba Suwe debunks death rumour

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…Baba Suwe debunks death rumour Baba Suwe debunks death rumour

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…Baba Suwe debunks death rumour Baba Suwe debunks death rumour