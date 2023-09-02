The President of Ekwulobia Community Indigenes living in United States and Canada (a US-base group), Dr Okwudili Ezeike, has handed over the newly renovated and completed one-storey hostel facility to Ekwulobia Urban Girls Secondary School in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra,

This, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was in fulfilment of the group’s resolve to give back to society.

Dr Ezeike, handed over the edifice to the school and Anambra State Government, at the inauguration and handover ceremony held on Thursday, 31st August 2023 at the school premises in Ekwulobia, in the presence of Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Udeh, the Traditional Ruler of Ekwulobia, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Engr Emmanuel Onyeneke, Chairman Aguata Local Government Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, Member Representing Aguata 2 Constituency Hon Tony Muobike, The Old Girls Association of the school led by the President Chief Mrs Angela Onwuka, Chief Titus Anigbogu, Former Chairmna Aguata Local Government Area, The President-General of Ekwulobia Community and amongst other dignitaries.

In His opening remark, Dr Okwudili Ezeike said he is here to officially hand this Edifice to the school authority, Ekwulobia Community and Anambra State Government; that this is a way of contributing their Quota towards developing Ekwulobia and Anambra State and their resolve of giving back to the society, think home philosophy and to add a lasting value to the society.

Ezekiel maintained that investing in Girl Child Education in today’s world is something we all should encourage.

He emphasised the need to maintain this edifice that the problem of our African society today is not about building structures but lack of maintenance culture.

He charged the President General of Ekwulobia community and the school management to imbibe maintenance culture so that the edifice will last for generations to come.

Dr Ezeike also promised to pay for Hostel/Dormitory Accommodation for First 20 female Students that will live there.

In her welcome address, the Principal of Ekwulobia Urban Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs Oboshi Fidelia, opined that “it is undeniable fact that the foundation of any country is dependent on the quality of education given to her younger citizens, noting that to train a female child is to train a Nation.

She thanked the benefactors for their wonderful gesture for the school and their unwavering commitment to providing the highest teaching and learning environment for the students of the school, especially the hostel.

Mrs Fidelia used the occasion to appeal to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo to provide the school with a library and solar electricity system and to help renovate the School Principal’s Residence.





In her brief remark, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Udeh thanked the Dr Okwudili Ezeike-led Ekwulobia Community indigenes living in United States and Canada and Ekwulobia Urban Old Girls Association for their benevolence and for queuing into Prof. Soludo think-home initiative.

In their separate speech, the member representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Tony Muobike and the Aguata Local Government Chairman, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, while appreciating the group for the kind gesture, promised to partner with the school to provide some of their needs to enhance learning in the area.

