Biggie’s house is known for giving viewers premium drama entertainment coupled with ‘gbas gbos’ that keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats.

We, however, cannot deny the fact that the All Stars have brought us a lot of laughter throughout this season so far.

Despite the intense action, their humour has been a much-needed relief for fans, making it a well-rounded reality viewing experience.

The All Stars have consistently delivered hilarious moments, whether it’s through their witty comebacks or their playful pranks.

Their comedic timing and chemistry have also added a refreshing dynamic to the show, balancing out the intense moments with laughter.

It’s a testament to their talent that they can bring joy to viewers even amid all the wahala.

Take a look at some of these notable funny moments below.

Biggie’s whipped cream prank

In honour of comedy week, Biggie sent Ninjas into the house to whip up some chaos using whipped cream. Though this was fun to watch, the response from the housemates to Biggie’s prank made for even funnier highlights. Some of them laughed and complained, while others were left confused 😂. Enemies were found hiding together, while those sporting swaggy drip had their clothes re-designed and decorated with whipped cream 😭. As for hair, well this also got sprayed with no shy 😂.

Housemate wager wahala

This week, Biggie surprised the housemates with the news that he had staked all their coins for the week’s wager. The housemates who have developed a pattern for staking were shocked and reacted most hilariously to Biggie’s reveal. Though they were shocked, their reactions gave us a good laugh.





The first parrot speech

Biggie’s parrot sat quietly for more than a week before abruptly spilling some extremely spicy information to the housemates. As the parrot spoke, the All Stars flocked around it, yelling in delight and surprise. The housemates couldn’t believe it when the parrot disclosed what some of their fellow counterparts had said about others in private. As they processed the unexpected gists, the lounge erupted in laughter, amazement, and concern.

Locked out of premium fun

We couldn’t stop laughing when several of the All Stars didn’t make it into the party area for the Saturday night rave last weekend. The shock, followed by the late housemates’ desperate plea, left viewers in stitches, and social media ablaze with comments on how amusing it was to see housemates kept out of the party room as a punishment for tardiness in arriving to the event which had special guest Commissioner DJ Wysei rocking the decks and the drums.. While that was entertaining to see, another drama was playing out in the party area as those who made it celebrated in ways that made prior Saturday night raves look like nothing.

The Black Envelope search

The All Stars compete in the Black Envelope Challenge every Monday in the hopes of winning immunity for the week. The hunt for the envelopes is generally a comical frenzy, and the fun continues as housemates who discover an envelope react to the verdict within. Biggie’s most recent Black Envelope challenge had both fans and housemates LOL’ing when they discovered that no one had gained immunity from the black envelopes.

Source: DSTV

