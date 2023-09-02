The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently mitigating a gas leakage caused by a tanker that developed a defect while in motion within the top inlet compartment on Western Avenue, inward Barracks bus stop, Surulere, Lagos.

This was posted via the LSFRS Twitter handle on Saturday, 2nd Sept, 2023.

Residents of the affected areas must avoid open fire owing to a gas pipeline leakage.

