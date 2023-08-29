Ibadan is one of the largest cities in Nigeria, located 119 kilometres (74 miles) northeast of Lagos and 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the Nigerian international border with the Republic of Benin.

Ibadan is naturally drained by four rivers with many tributaries: Ona River in the North and West; Ogbere River towards the East; Ogunpa River flowing through the city and Kudeti River in the Central part of the metropolis.

In this urban centre is a growing number of out-of-school children who have now become vagabonds on the street following the state of the nation.

It is sad to note that Nigeria, according to the 2022 global data on out-of-school children by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has the highest figures for out-of-school children globally.

Even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 20 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school.

The current economic quagmire has even exacerbated the already dire situation, leaving us with the big question: Why?

To find out the reason these children still prefer hustling on the streets while their peers are in school learning for a better future, we did a spotlight on out-of-school children in Ibadan and its environs. AROGBONLO ISRAEL reports…

‘I eat beggars’ crumbs to survive’

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in the street of Ibadan. He has no parent and he dropped out from primary school.

“I ran away from home at age 10 after my parents died. It became tough for me to cope since I don’t have any relatives or family members to sponsor me. I dropped out of school in Primary 3.

“Life has been difficult for me since I came here. I had no choice but to join beggars for alms and also eat their crumbs to survive. I wish to go back to school if I can get sponsor,” emotional Saheed confessed.





There is also Hassan, 17, from Kano who came to Sabo, Ibadan three years ago.

“I beg to survive on the street since I don’t have anyone to sponsor me. Life here has been hell for me. I need help to get a better life,” he said.

Samuel picks scraps from the street of Ibadan, as his only way of surviving. He, however, called on government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his rescue.

Quest for shelter

Our reporter also took a tour to Iwo Road where he spoke to at least 15 street kids to be able to unravel some of their untold stories.

One of the kids, a frail-looking ‘almajiri’ said he makes N200 daily from street begging.

According to him, he has been the one faring for himself since his parents separated a few years ago.

“Begging on the street has not been easy but I have no choice since I need money to survive,” said the 10-year-old hustler.

When asked if he would like to go back to school, the Jigawa-born joyfully said “Yes”.

On the way forward, Mrs Christiana Oluwatoyin Daniel, a child rights advocate, recommended that the government invest more in education, which will in turn, address the influx of out-of-school children ravaging the country.

“There have been series of attacks on education in recent times. So, if we invest in education that is when we can see a decline in the number of out-of-school children,” she said.

She added; “This (out-of-school children) is not good for our international image neither does it speak well of a country that is developing, not to talk of Nigeria that should have been a developed country. Look at Singapore and other (developing) countries; they are advancing but we are still where we were years back.

“We have a large number of out-of-school children, who should be in basic elementary. What will be the future of the country? What will be the future of those children on the street? We’re grooming touts, robbers and those that will create social vices for us in the future. It’s not just about me, it is about everybody. Every hand must be on deck to curb this menace.”

She also advised parents not to shy away from their responsibilities, urging them to always nurture their kids rather than sending them to the street due to negligence.

Chess in Slums

Chief Operations Officer, Emmanuel Oke Abiodun of an organisation that has been working with out-of-school-children, Chess in Slums Africa, shared with us how the foundation has empowered over 50 street kids in Ibadan this year.

“One of the findings we discovered that has contributed to the menace in Ibadan is parental failure. Most of the kids are from broken homes.

“For us at Chess in Slums Africa, we use chess as a strategy to catch the attention of these kids by identifying their talents, and in turn, enhancing their creative skills and cognitive thinking abilities.”

According to him, they partnered with the Oyo State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, among other Non-Governmental Organisations in the State.

“After the intervention, we were able to reunite about 10 kids with their families. The end goal is to make them become competent and active citizens who will be gainfully integrated back into society,” he added.

Oyo government reacts

As part of measures to address the problem, Sulaiman Olarenwaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, said the State Government has started clamping down on street traders and also provided a facility at Akinyele area of the State where street kids are rehabilitated.

“The number of out-of-school children in Oyo is dwindling since Governor Seyi Makinde assumed office in 2019. The governor stopped the payment of N3000 fees by school pupils.

With that move, quite a large number of children who had dropped out returned to school.

“Since 2019, an average of 15,000 out-of-school children have been enrolled every year making it a total of 60,000 out-of-school children in 4 years,” he said.

He also said the State Government has been providing an enabling environment that will attract young people to go to school. Among these interventions are provision of educational aids, building of classrooms and recruitment of teachers to make learning comfortable for the students.

In his closing remarks, he said the government frowns at parents who are fond of sending their wards to the street in guise of begging adding that parents should desist from the act to avoid being sanctioned.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE