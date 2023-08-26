A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Sources said the man jumped down from a two storey building, where he died instantly after he was allegedly jilted by his lover.

A relative of the deceased who spoke to reporters said the man had trained his lover in the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

“The incident happened last month. The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry, disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this.”

The source said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man would be buried in a forest for committing sacrilege.

The man was eventually buried on Friday in a bush in his community, the source added.

