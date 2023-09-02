A state executive council member, Kabir Moyi, has refuted the claim that the state governor’s decree ordering the release of two bandits’ wives is untrue.

He said it was not true that the state Governor ordered the release of the Fulani women, as was insinuated.

According to him,” It is not possible; how can the Governor who is against any negotiation with these terrorists order for the release of the women, when their husbands are still keeping six people in captivity? This is not true.”

Moyi maintained that the state government was not aware whether the youths who kept the Fulani women were arrested, adding that the matter would be investigated.

According to the BBC reports, tension has started brewing in the community as a result of the release of the two bandits’ wives.

It was gathered that the youths in the community had arrested wives of the bandits and vowed not to release them until the bandits also released six members of the community in their captivity.





Suddenly, it was learnt the youths were compelled to release the women allegedly on the orders of the Emir of Birnin Magaji. While another source accused the state governor of ordering their release.

However, both the emirate council and state government have reacted separately.

While the emir Alhaji Ussaini Magaji could not be reached for comment, the emirate council Secretary said they would respond to the matter at the appropriate time.

The state government state had distanced itself from the act and said that the matter would be investigated.

