The Philadelphia Police Department in the United States has declared Olukayode J. Taiwo, son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, wanted over the alleged abduction of a woman at gunpoint and a subsequent shooting incident.

Taiwo, also known as Rick KJT, was identified by detectives as the suspect in the two incidents involving the same victim.

According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on November 2, 2026, along the 1500 block of West Seybert Street in North Philadelphia, where Taiwo allegedly abducted the woman at gunpoint.

Investigators said he later fired two shots in the direction of the woman and her home on November 15, along the 7600 block of Rugby Street in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook neighbourhood.

Authorities have not released details about the victim’s condition or what may have led to the incidents.

Police believe Taiwo may be driving a silver or grey Honda Accord, reportedly a 2026 model, with Pennsylvania registration number H900330.

Taiwo was reportedly born in the United States but moved to Nigeria with his mother following her deportation. He later returned to the US after completing his secondary school education.

The Philadelphia Police Department is appealing to members of the public with information about his whereabouts to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or provide information that could lead to his arrest.