Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in the nation’s power sector, but assured that the situation will be handled professionally.

Adelabu made this known during a reception party organized in his honour by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes at Oke-Aremo, new palace of Olubadan at the weekend, describing it as a major factor militating against the sector’s optimal performance.

The reception which had in attendance, the past and the incumbent presidents of the CCII; Barrister Niyi Ajewole; the Councils of Mogajis and Baales led by Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori and Chief Taye Ayorinde, the Chairman of Ilaji Hotel and Resorts, Engineer Dotun Sanusi and others described the situation at the power sector as worrisome and the need for the minister to brace up for the challenges.

Adelabu, who admitted that of all the sectors of the nation’s economy, the power sector is the most criticized because of its relevance to the economic growth and its non-functioning at optimal level.

According to him, “the challenges facing the power sector are enormous. The aged ineffectiveness of the sector in generation, transformation and distribution of power always attracts criticism from the end users.

“The sector plays a pivotal role in the economic growth hence the reason it cannot afford to continue failing the public.

“The manufacturing sector both the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneur including the households, need power for economic survival.

“There is no doubt that there are cartels and cabals that are working against the success of the sector but this will be handled professionally.

“I will collaborate with relevant stakeholders including the CCII at ensuring my successful stay as Minister of Power.

“It must be noted that we had this kind of opportunity 10 years ago when Chief Remi Babalola was appointed as Minister of State for Finance but today, it is no longer Minister of State but full Minister.

“My appointment must be seen as a two edged sword with faces of failure and success. If the power sector records remarkable success or the other way round, it will not be hidden.





“That is why I need the support of all and sundry to succeed in this enormous task. We should put aside political differences and work together as an indivisible entity.

“The era of party politics, electioneering and election is gone. This is time for governance. We must reciprocate the good gesture of President Bola Tinubu with remarkable success in the power sector.”

Continuing, the recently sworn-in Minister of Power assured his readiness to work with Governor Seyi Makinde at the state level in a bid to turn around the state.

“At the state level, I will collaborate with Governor Seyi Makinde at ensuring that he succeeds in his effort to turn the state around.”

“Also, I want to commend the Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Resorts, Engineer Dotun Sanusi for collaborating with the government in the area of rural electrification especially with the donation of over 85 transformers to various communities in the state,” the Minister said.

Earlier in his address, the President of CCII, Barrister Niyi Ajewole, has described the appointment of Adelabu as the Minister of Power as a welcome development.

He thanked President Tinubu for reciprocating the gesture of the people of the state during the 2023 general election with the appointment of substantive minister.

He, therefore, enjoined Adelabu to use the opportunity to impact on the people of Ibadanland in the area of creation of employment opportunity.

Ajewole also urged him to cooperate with Governor Makinde in his effort to improve power supply in the state.

Speaking in the same vein, Engineer Sanusi admitted that the task before the Minister is enormous, at the same time he must prove his capability.

He told the minister to have it at the back of his mind that he is not the Minister of Oyo State but Nigeria and has no reason to fail the country.

According to him, “We must all be ready to take full responsibility for his failure and success. Our advice and constructive criticism will go a long way in his effort to make a meaningful impact in the sector.

“With his pedigree in the Finance and management sector, the minister will turn the sector around for good.

“Also, the Minister must be reminded that whatever decision he is taking, it must be in the interest of his people because he will return home one day.”

