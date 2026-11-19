The embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has broken his silence over the leadership crisis rocking the church, accusing members of its Board of Trustees (BOT) and his sisters of actions that escalated the dispute over his position.

Odukoya disclosed this on Wednesday, November 18, while addressing about 300 church workers at the church auditorium, where he also explained the circumstances surrounding a video in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly outlined a succession arrangement before his death.

According to a report by Church Times, the pastor arrived at the church premises in a convoy of about five vehicles accompanied by security personnel before addressing the gathering at about 6:45 pm.

Speaking emotionally, Odukoya said he had remained silent despite the prolonged disagreements within the church because he believed the issues could be resolved internally.

He, however, said the decision by the board to release his father’s succession video to the public had made it necessary for him to explain his side of the controversy.

He disclosed that the recording was made around 2021, shortly before his father travelled to the United States for surgery, during which the late cleric reportedly expressed uncertainty about surviving the procedure.

Odukoya said he personally recorded the video at his father’s request, adding that his father’s elder brother, John Odukoya, was also aware of the recording.

He claimed that after the surgery was successful, his father instructed him to delete the video because the circumstances that prompted its recording had changed.

Admitting that he failed to comply with the instruction, the younger Odukoya described retaining the recording as a serious mistake. He further alleged that only a few people, including his sisters, knew about its existence and claimed that his sisters were responsible for making it public.

Explaining the origin of the leadership disagreement, he said the crisis began about a year after he assumed leadership of the church, when the board raised concerns about his administration and asked him to relinquish his position as chairman while retaining his role as Senior Pastor.

Odukoya said he resisted the proposal because he believed it was an attempt to undermine his authority and give the board excessive control over his leadership.

He also alleged that his two sisters supported the board’s position and repeatedly pressured him to step down as chairman. He specifically claimed that his sister, Tolu, approached him over the possibility of taking over the chairmanship.

As the disagreement persisted, Bishop Mike Okonkwo reportedly intervened and appealed to him to relinquish the BOT chairmanship, but Odukoya said he remained opposed to the arrangement.

He further alleged that accusations of financial impropriety were raised against him during the dispute, including claims that he misappropriated N250 million donated to the church by an individual.

Dismissing the allegation, he maintained that the money remained intact but explained that economic challenges and rising project costs had delayed the purpose for which it was donated.

He also disclosed that he had restricted access to church funds, arguing that any genuine financial wrongdoing would require scrutiny of the officials responsible for managing the accounts.

The pastor said the disagreement eventually led to his appearance before the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, following complaints by board members.

According to him, he witnessed board members make allegations against him during the meeting, but Adeboye allowed him to present his account of the situation.

He said Adeboye advised the parties to resolve their differences and reminded him that his primary calling was to preach the gospel rather than occupy the position of board chairman.

Odukoya quoted the cleric as warning that failure to settle the disagreement could have serious consequences for the church.

He also disclosed that the BOT, which he identified as including Pastor Kunle Areogun and Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, presented him with seven demands, but he agreed to only four, maintaining his position against relinquishing the chairmanship.

Recounting his efforts to seek spiritual direction during the crisis, Odukoya said he embarked on fasting and prayers, asking God for clarity through a dream or an encounter with someone unfamiliar to him.

He claimed that his late father appeared to him in a dream and encouraged him not to surrender to the board’s pressure, assuring him that he would overcome attempts to discredit him.

He also said a pastor he subsequently encountered advised him that the board would continue to frustrate his leadership unless he removed its members.

Odukoya said the experiences strengthened his resolve to demand the resignation of the board members, including his elder sister, although he reportedly offered to have her reinstated after a fresh restructuring of the church’s leadership.

He claimed that his sisters rejected the proposal while the board maintained its position.

He further alleged that the statement circulated by the church on Tuesday was distributed to workers and the media simultaneously.

Despite the controversy, Odukoya insisted that he remained the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, although he expressed uncertainty about how the next Sunday service would be conducted.

He also indicated that an advertised church programme would not hold, saying he did not want the disagreement to escalate further.

On the succession arrangement involving Pastor Areogun, Odukoya suggested that his late father had approached the cleric about taking over the church after his death.

He claimed Areogun declined the offer, explaining that his calling to ministry was to support Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and that he would not remain if the late founder was no longer alive.

According to Jimmy, that position informed Areogun’s subsequent decision to resign his membership of the Board of Trustees when requested to do so.

While defending his record as Senior Pastor, Odukoya acknowledged that a large congregation did not necessarily establish one’s standing with God but maintained that the church had recorded increased attendance and notable achievements under his leadership.

The meeting reportedly continued until about 8 pm, with some workers appealing to him to reconcile with his sisters, warning that the church’s progress could be affected if the family disagreement remained unresolved.