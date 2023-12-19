As nation is currently faced with myriads of sociopolitical challenges, members of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star kingdom have said that the way out is to embrace teaching of love, unity as well as oneness of God’s creations.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday on the sideline of celebrations of the 2023 divine manifestation of founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the deputy spokesman of the group, Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, enjoined Nigerians to practice teachings of servant leadership, love and fear of God in the problems besieging the nation, “for He alone can give peace to the world”.

“Look at the world today, events happening now have clearly shown that the sure path to the prosperity and salvation of man lies in the core values and basic principles

taught by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. The ideas of man have not guaranteed man the Peace he seriously desires. All across the world, ethnic, religious and politically motivated wars have led to loss of lives in an unimaginable number. Lives can now be

taken with ease without the fear of God who created it.

“Today’s society is full of crime and brutality, and there is no peace in the world, even nature is not at peace with man. Natural disasters that take lives and destroy

properties in unimaginable proportions have become a daily occurrence and man has

refused to ask himself why are all these things happening. Immorality is at its peak as man continues to hold unto sinful and godless nature. Satanism is the order of the

day; many people worship God Almighty in vain because they teach false doctrines and the traditions of men. Some have introduced idol worshipping into the house of God.

“The only way out for man is to embrace the Brotherhood of man and the Fatherhood of God as taught by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is the ideal instrument for mankind to regain her spiritual, moral and social freedom as people created to serve God’s purpose. It is a spiritual institution that transforms man from the state of imperfection to perfection through the teaching and practicing of the Word of God and takes man to the realization of the

unadulterated wisdom and understanding of his being as an integral part of the Divine”, he said.

The BCS deputy spokesman also charged Nigerian leaders to embrace servant leadership precept of the Brotherhood teachings, saying that every leader that wants to be a good master must be a servant.

“If the greatest is the servant, there will be peace, security and abundance. Opulence, ego tripping will be jettisoned. Our teaching is think peace, speak peace and act peace,” he said.

Archbishop Ekuri also announced one of the activities for the World Charity Day scheduled to take place globally on December 26, saying that millions of people, including the less privileged, people of different faiths and believers alike, would be fed free in the form of open kitchen event.

“On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the children of God all over the world in their respective places of domicile shall carryout charity works by giving our free food,

clothing and other daily necessities to the poor and vulnerable people. BCS members shall also visit orphanages, destitute homes and carryout activities to support the less privileged at their various locations all over the world,” he said.

Other activities for the celebration include prayer sessions, fasting, Bible class, healing, as well as the fifth annual public lecture, themed, “The Impact of God’s Manifestation on human civilisation” to be held at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, Cross River state on Friday, December 29, 2023.