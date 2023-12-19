The Kano state police command has assured the citizens of the state of adequate protection of lives and property during and after the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Tuesday, stated that adequate security arrangements would be put in place to protect lives and property in the state during, before and after the celebrations.

He assured Christians that Churches and recreational facilities would be maximally secured during the festivities in the state.

He stated that tactical commanders and supervising officers of the command have been directed to scale up their activities and provide a round-the-clock visibility patrol on the city as well as widen the channels of intelligence gatherings ahead of the celebrations.

The statement implored Christians going to Churches and worship places on Christmas Day to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension among fellow worshippers and members of the public.

They were also enjoined to be vigilant and to report any suspicious character, movement or item to the nearest police station for thorough investigation.

“Parents and guardians should always accompany their children while going out to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents and unsolicited dealings,” PPRO said

The Command then warned road users, particularly motor drivers, to desist from reckless and dangerous driving during the period of the celebrations while celebrating with the people of the state in advance of witnessing another end of the year.

