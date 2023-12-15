Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his ward and child comedienne, Emanuella Samuel, which sparked mixed reactions on various social media platforms.

Previously reported by Tribune Online, the video displayed the 13-year-old in a black dress with a high slit, drawing attention to her lap, and generated significant traction across social media channels.

The video prompted a divided response among viewers, with some expressing concerns over the appropriateness of such content for someone of her age, while others deemed it acceptable, commending the young talent for her growth.

Addressing the criticism on Thursday, Angel expressed regret and extended an apology, clarifying that the video was shared without his consent.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Dear friends and family, I want to address a situation involving my child: Emanuella’s recent video that has been circulating on social media.

“Unfortunately, she innocently wore inappropriate clothing belonging to one of her elder sisters without our knowledge, posted it on her WhatsApp status, but unfortunately, a view-hungry adult (who I believe should have done the right thing by calling to report the child’s behaviour considering that we consider her a family friend) downloaded the video and posted it on her own TikTok account without considering that the child may have posted that video without fully understanding the consequences.

“The video was shared without my consent or the consent of her handler.

“I take full responsibility as a parent, and I sincerely apologise for any discomfort or concern this may have caused.

“I’m addressing the situation with my child, emphasising the importance of making responsible choices. Please understand that this was a mistake, and I am taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

