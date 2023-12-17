Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 general elections denying being obsessed with the latter.

Speaking during a space titled “MIC ON PODCAST” monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Saturday, the RevolutionNow convener said it’s not the first time he would be helping the former Anambra governor.

Sowore was reacting to question posed by the host accusing him of being envious of the popularity Peter Obi garnered during the electioneering period.

He also claimed to be instrumental to the emergence of Peter Obi as Labour Party presidential candidate adding that he provided the document used to get the latter a spot in the party.

“If not of me, Peter Obi wouldn’t have become candidate of Labour Party. I was the one that provided the document that was used by Femi Falana (SAN) to get Peter Obi a spot in the Labour Party. And is not the first time I helped Peter Obi.

“When he was governor, Obasanjo then wanted to remove him; I helped using Sahara Reportes to expose all the plots against him. How would I be obsessed about a candidate I know he is going to end up the way he ended.

“I don’t wish for what Peter Obi had (OBIdient Movement). I don’t wish for a movement that is not real. If they were real, why is it that when they were cheated they couldn’t raise a finger? Some OBidients were able to scared a lot of people, especially on social media. Some people were afraid of them but I was never afraid of them because I spoke my mind about Peter Obi regardless of what they did to me,” he stated.

