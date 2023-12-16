In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of the current rise in inflation, which specifically affects the cost of feeding for the birds.

According to a recent survey conducted among some poultry farmers in Ibadan, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered that residents of Ibadan should expect that the price of poultry birds may not be any less than N10000 for fowl and N25,000 for turkeys.

A poultry farmer based in Challenge Ibadan, Jumoke Olagunju, said, “Poultry birds will be sold at a higher price this year. The people who are buying from us are buying at a higher price so definitely they will sell at a higher price. I intend to sell female turkeys to resellers between ₦9000 and ₦10,000 and male turkeys between ₦24,000 and ₦25,000.

“Presently giant local turkey is about ₦30,000 while the female is about ₦12,000 but for foreign giant turkey, it is about ₦70,000 and ₦80,000 while the female is about ₦50,000 and ₦60,000. Whatever you buy, that is what you sell. With the current situation, especially the cost of feeding is skyrocketing, otherwise it shouldn’t have cost as much as that,” Engr. Omoyeni poultry farmer from Onibure, Ibadan.

Emphasising further on the possible price of poultry birds, Mr Adewole Kehinde from Olorunda, Ibadan, a poultry farmer said “I will be selling local giant turkey this season for ₦25,000 to ₦35,000 depending on the weight and size. For imported giant turkeys, it is between ₦40,000 to ₦60,000. For broiler, it is going between ₦7,000 to ₦12,000 depending on the size and weight.

