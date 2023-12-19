Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivals, the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), says it has deployed over 2,000 personnel for a hitch-free yuletide celebration.

State Commandant of the Corps, Ahmad Ahmad Ghandi who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Lokoja, said the personnel were drawn from the operation department, special forces, agro rangers, intelligence and national and critical infrastructure departments were deployed to sustain the existing peace in Kogi State as well nip any activities of criminals and criminal elements in the bud.

According to him, the Command under his watch is in continued partnership with sister agencies to the State crime-free before, during and after the yuletide seasons, stressing the need for the youths to eschew any act of violence and crime

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Commandant General, Abubakar Audi to a well-informed, trained and civilian-friendly Corps, fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

The State Commandant urged the people to embrace modesty in celebration as well as provide credible information to NSCDC about criminal activities and hideouts to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello for his proactiveness in security matters and his support to security agencies under his leadership in the state.

