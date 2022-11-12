Walking and my health

I can only walk short distances because where I live is very crowded. I want to know if this is good enough for my health. If not, kindly let me know how much exercise I am required to undertake on a daily basis.

Chike (by SMS)

Although short walks are okay if that is all you can do, however, longer ones are better. Experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week (like walking or biking at a medium-fast pace), plus two sessions of muscle-strengthening exercise. Several 10- minute bursts of exercise each day can get you to this goal and help keep you fit.

