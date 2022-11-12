Walking and my health

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Walking

I can only walk short distances because where I live is very crowded. I want to know if this is good enough for my health. If not, kindly let me know how much exercise I am required to undertake on a daily basis.

Chike (by SMS)

 

Although short walks are okay if that is all you can do, however, longer ones are better. Experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week (like walking or biking at a medium-fast pace), plus two sessions of muscle-strengthening exercise. Several 10- minute bursts of exercise each day can get you to this goal and help keep you fit.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

How to avoid dementia

Ask the Doctor

Can I lose weight by walking?

Ask the Doctor

Walking and increased life span

Ask the Doctor

I always feel tired

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More