Is tap water safe to drink?

I used to buy bottled and sachet drinking water. However, because of the current high cost of living, I can no longer afford to do this. Can I drink Tap water?

David (by E Mail)

This will depend on where you live. While some cities have potable Tap water, others only produce water for washing but not for drinking. Unless you get your water from a private well, most tap water comes from municipal treatment plants that are carefully monitored and better regulated than bottled water. If you want to ensure you’re drinking the purest water possible, consider adding a filter to your tap.

