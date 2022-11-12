Are birth control pills safe

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Are birth control pills safe?

I recently commenced the use of birth control pills which usually completely eliminate my periods. I want to know if the pills are without any side effect.

Maria (SMS)

 

Although there is no Birth Control Method that is 100 percent safe, there is currently no evidence that suppressing your period is dangerous. The periods you get on the regular Pill aren’t real anyway, because the hormones prevent your uterus from building up the thick lining that’s normally shed during menstruation. When used according to instructions, Birth Control Pills are very safe.

