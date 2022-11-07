Stop rates to marginally rise despite N105bn net inflow

Money Market
By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos
rates

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy.

The above expectation is despite Treasury-bills worth N298.04 billion which would mature via the primary and secondary markets that would exceed T-bills worth N193.04 billion which would be auctioned via the primary market leading to a net inflow of N105 billion.

The primary market auctions are through 91-day bills worth N21.15 billion, 182-day bills worth N32.83 billion and 364-day bills worth N139.06 billion.

Meanwhile, investors in the financial market are now flocking to government bonds as value of subscription to the FGN Savings Bond rise by 68.7 per cent in the third quarter 2022 (Q3’22).

Data from the  Debt Management Office (DMO) puts the value of investment in the government bond at N12.41 billion in Q3’21 as against N7.35 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 (Q3’21).

The data also shows that the number of subscribers to the Savings Bond increased by 261 per cent to 7507 in Q3’22 from 2079 in Q3’21.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Analysts and investment experts have attributed the positive turn of fortune to high interest rate necessitated by continuous increase in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which has reached a record 15.5 per cent in the Q3’22.

Allotment results of the Bond’s value in Q1’22 grew 21.1 per cent to N3.33 billion against N2.75 billion in Q2’21.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Money Market

Export trade: FCMB rallies operators on diversification, economic growth

Money Market

UBA underscores support for SMEs, maintains headline sponsorship of 2022 Lagos…

Money Market

Wema Bank grows earnings by 51% to N95.354bn on loan growth

Money Market

Unity Bank declares N2.2bn profit in Q3 2022

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More