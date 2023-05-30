To treat a persistent brain condition known as Left Parietal AV malformation, Stacy Uzoamaka Kelvin-Okosi urgently needs $15,000 (about N6.5 million) to have gamma knife surgery at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, India.

Uzoamaka, who is in her early 30s, has been afflicted with migraines, vertigo, confusion, and other symptoms since suffering a major head injury 13 years ago, and according to her, after a while, the issue moved to a hole in the brain.

Neurosurgeons who have examined Uzoamaka agree that gamma knife surgery is the appropriate treatment for her condition. It is a minimally invasive medical technique that employs radiation and computer-guided planning to address brain disorders rather than making incisions.

According to a medical report from Afrigold Medicare and signed by Dr Aremu Isiaku, Consultant Radiologist, Uzoamaka had an advanced brain MRI, which revealed a diagnosis that was very suggestive of an arteriovenous malformation in the left parietooccipital region.

The doctor advised a Computerized Tomography cerebral angiography for additional assessment. She is anticipated to spend 25 days at the Yashoda Hospital in India, including 2-4 days in the Critical Care Unit and 7-9 days in the ward as part of the prescribed therapy, which involves surgical excision.

Uzoamaka, who is currently hospitalised, has exhausted all her savings on the ailment in an attempt to obtain relief. She is pleading for assistance. If you are touched to assist, kindly send donations to Uzoamaka Okosi 1007286949 Zenith Bank or call 08101031015 for further details.

