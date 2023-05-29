President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential election, extending his power into a third decade by defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote on Sunday.

Erdogan was declared the winner with 52.14% of the votes, with Kilicdaroglu getting 47.86%, according to the preliminary official results released by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday.

Speaking to thousands of his supporters outside the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan said that now was the time to “put aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election period and unite around our national goals and dreams.

“We are not the only winners, the winner is Turkey. The winner is all parts of our society, our democracy is the winner.”

Erdogan stated that the government’s top goals would include battling inflation and treating the wounds left by the devastating earthquake that struck the country and neighbouring Syria on February 6 and left more than 50,000 people dead.

The main opposition, Kilicdaroglu said he would continue to fight until there is “real democracy” in Turkey.

“This was the most unfair election period in our history. We did not bow down to the climate of fear. In this election, the will of the people to change an authoritarian government became clear despite all the pressures,” he said at his party headquarters in Ankara, the country’s capital.

Kilicdaroglu said what “truly makes me sad is the hard days ahead for our country.”

Foreign leaders including those of Russia, Qatar, Libya, Algeria, Hungary, Iran and the Palestinian Authority were among the first to congratulate Erdogan.

In remarks published on the Kremlin’s website, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the election provided “clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support” for Erdogan’s efforts “to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy.”

US President, Joe Biden also congratulated Erdogan, tweeting that he looked forward to working together “as NATO allies” on “bilateral issues and shared global challenges.”





Erdogan’s supporters gathered In Istanbul’s Taksim Square, chanting his name and “God is great.”

Hundreds gathered outside the Istanbul headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party after preliminary results showed Erdogan in the lead. Some came with children while others waved flags, honked car horns and set off flares and fireworks.

