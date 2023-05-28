Peter Obi, the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), has said he would not be deterred by the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as Commander-in-Chief and the 6th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Monday, May 29.

While fielding questions on a Twitter space monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Sunday, Obi said he is currently in Court to challenge the process that produced Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

According to him, he would not back down in the fight to secure “his mandate”.

“What we have done in the past one year is not the end.

“It is not the beginning or the last chapter. I assure you, what will happen tomorrow (Tinubu’s inauguration) will strengthen me and not dampen me,” he said.

