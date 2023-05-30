Federal of a Representatives lawmaker-elect, Ojo Makanjuola, also known as Smarto, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his formal inauguration as the Oyo state governor.

His congratulatory message contained a statement he issued and shared with the media on Tuesday following the successful inauguration for his second term in office.

In the statement, Makanjuola, who was elected into the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere federal constituency, described Makinde as a governor with a milestone achievement and remarkable performance during his first term.

He disclosed that the emergence of Makinde as the new Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) a few days before his second term inauguration is a pointer to the fact that he is a man of destiny. Makanjuola cheered Governor Seyi Makinde on his inauguration for the second term of office, believing that Makinde’s readiness for the tasks ahead will unequivocally birth unprecedented achievements

He said, “ We celebrate our dear Governor Seyi Makinde on his inauguration for another 4 years as Executive Governor of Oyo state, during your first time in office, you brought a lot of relief for the people of Oyo through the introduction of various projects

“Your Excellency, great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice and is never the result of selfishness. Your sacrifice and selflessness are well noted. Through this, you have changed the history and system beautifully in Oyo state.

“As you are inaugurated today to oversee the affairs of Oyo state for another four years, I pray that God gives you the required strength and wisdom to govern us in the best direction and make Oyo better and a good reference point for the rest of the world. Amen. Once again, congratulations, sir, “ he noted.

Makanjuola, therefore, called on the people of the state to give more support and continually pray for the success of his administration as he sets to deliver his electioneering campaign promises.