Like his Anambra counterpart, Alex Otti, the newly sworn-in governor of Abia, on Monday, reportedly rode in an Innoson-based parade vehicle during his inauguration ceremony, to the admiration of Nigerians.

Otti was sworn in as the 5th democratically elected Governor of Abia at exactly 12:19 pm.

Governor Charles Soludo, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was however the first Nigerian Governor to use locally-made Innoson vehicle, a G80 SUV, as official car.

Similarly, Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya also joined the duo in unveling Innoson vehicle as official car when he took the oath of office for a second term on Monday.

While congratulating Otti on his assumption into office, Innoson expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the newly sworn-in governor for patronising them.

This was contained in a tweet by its Head Corporate Communications, Cornel Osigwe on Monday.

“Thanks for believing in @innosonvehicles. We received a call if we can produce a vehicle for the parade and we responded immediately.

“Thanks once again Alex Otti for believing in Local Patronage. We are ready to work with your Government. Congratulations once again,” the tweet read.

