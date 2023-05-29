Less than 24 hours to exit the seat of power, President Muhammadu Buhari has passed into law the establishment of the Almajiri National Commission and the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institute.

This was disclosed in a statement signed Sunday by Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education Bill, earlier passed by the National Assembly was assented to by the President. “The Act seeks to provide multimodal system of education to tackle the menace of illiteracy, develop skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes, and prevent youth poverty, delinquency and destitution in Nigeria. “The President also assented to the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (Establishment) Bill, for capacity building and training in road traffic administration and safety management, and to provide training for members of Federal Road Safety Corp,” the statement said. It further disclosed that Buhari equally assented to the National Assembly Service Pensions Board bill to exclude National Assembly workers, others from the mandatory contributory pension scheme,” the statement read.

