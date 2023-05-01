Despite a ceasefire intended to allow civilians to leave, air strikes are still occurring in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the army’s paramilitary adversaries, were being chased out of the city, the army claimed.

Even when the warring parties announced they would prolong the ceasefire by a further three days, the violence got worse.

The actual number of casualties is thought to be substantially higher than the stated 500 dead, with many people still stranded in the capital, Khartoum.

Army commander, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, are vying for power, and disagree in particular about plans to include the RSF into the army.

However, the generals agreed on a humanitarian truce after intensive diplomatic efforts by neighbouring countries, the US, UK and the UN.

The truce was extended but did not hold and it now remains unclear what they will do in the next stage of the deal arrived at with US and Saudi mediation, according to the army.

The army claimed it had launched operations against RSF troops north of the city centre before Sunday’s announcement of the extension.

