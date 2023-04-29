A man, Abiodun Akinyemi has pleaded with Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State to end the 18-year-old wedlock between him and his wife, Bose Akinyemi on the grounds that she was quarrelsome and always fighting him.

The plaintiff explained that he lost his joy ever since he got married to his life.

According to him, he left home and moved into an apartment in their church, but to his chagrin, Bose still came there to fight him and thereby disgracing him.

Aboidun further said that Bose of recent started threatening to kill him.

Bose was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

The plaintiff in his evidence said, “I have been married to my wife for 18 years and our union is blessed with four children.

“We held our introduction ceremony after we had our second child and I paid her bride price.

“My lord, my joy and peace deserted me ever since I got married to my wife.

“Bose is a difficult person to live with. She always found fault in all that I did and would complain.

“We found it difficult agreeing on any issue and we always ended up fighting.

“I let her have her way on many occasions thinking she would one day come to her senses and change, but unfortunately she grew worse.





“I got tired of our regular fights and moved out of our home into an apartment in church, but my wife still didn’t desist from harassing and embarrassing me.

“Bose now seeks every opportunity to fight me in church, not minding that other church members are sometimes around.

“My wife also comes to my work place to attack me, not caring that I could lose my job.

“My lord, Bose of recent stated threatening to kill me.

“Her plan is to kill me and inherit all my property.

“I pray the court to dissolve our wedlock and send her packing.

“I have never failed in my duty towards our children’s and even those she had in her first marriage.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case till May 5 and asked a fresh hearing notice to be served the defendant.

