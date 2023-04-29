Oluwapelumi Adejumo is the best graduating student of the Faculty of Engineering, Federal University Oye Ekiti for the 2020/2021 academic session. He graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 in Mechanical Engineering. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, he speaks about his academic journey and how he achieved the feat.

Tell us about your background.

My family believes in academic success, and I am happy that I have been able to deliver from primary school to this point. I had my secondary school education at Deluxe Pacesetter College, Ajuwon, where I graduated as the overall best graduating student. Growing up, I was trained to be hard-working, resilient, and never to give up. I was exposed to various challenges as I progressed through life. I strongly believe that every great achievement starts with a dream or a desire to get it done, which calls for one to possess the right mentality, as life has a way of going in the direction of our thoughts. Over the years, such a mindset has played a big role in my life.

What sparked your interest in Mechanical Engineering?

Back in secondary school, I loved cars. So, I assumed mechanical engineering was only linked to cars, which pushed me to study the course. On proceeding to the university, I realised that even though automobile is a relevant field in mechanical engineering, there are still other relevant sections of mechanical engineering such as energy systems, biomechanics, aerodynamics, etc.

When did you start leading your class?

I have been leading my class since 100 level. I was on 4.70 then, and afterwards, the CGPA kept on increasing.

How do you feel being a first-class graduate and the best in your faculty.





I am happier about finishing with a CGPA of 4.92 than emerging as the best in the faculty. I believe that finishing with the highest grade possible would provide one with an opportunity to earn whatever accolade that comes with it. I was only interested in graduating with a first class when I gained admission, but after my 100 level, second semester, I realised some outstanding female colleagues from Civil Engineering had written 5.0s in previous semesters and such a feat further challenged me. I therefore resolved to obtain all the possible points in the remaining semesters so as to graduate with the highest CGPA that I could. Little did I know that such a conviction would make me the best in the department and faculty.

On finishing as the best in the faculty and department, I am so happy about the feat. I am grateful to God, my parents, my lecturers, and my friends for making it possible because I alone cannot get it done. I believe that finishing as a first-class graduate will make me qualified for the minimum requirements needed to advance my study and career.

What was your reading pattern like?

I have this intermittent reading style. For instance, I can read for four hours and take breaks in between. This allows me to ruminate over what I have read while also testing my retention ability. During the break, I might be on social media or trying to get something to eat, but my mind stays connected to my study. I set daily reading targets rather than choosing to read for specified number of hours per day. At times, I quickly achieve my targets, and there are times I stay longer. I enjoy reading in a quiet place. As a student, one cannot deny that there are other obligations one has to carry out. Due to that, I am very flexible when it comes to studying. There are times I read before going about my activities for the day, or I read after my activities for the day. Sometimes, I read in between my activities for the day as I ensured I stayed committed to my study daily.

I do jot down or highlight salient points from my course materials while studying, and I ensure that those identified points get maximum attention. I ensure I study to a level that, a day before any examination, I can recall everything in the course in under two to three hours. I also maximised the internet during my studies, as I find it more efficient than the conventional library.

What was your relationship with your peers like?

I never allowed myself to believe that I am better than my peers. I tried my best to manage my colleagues and those at lower levels, as I was continually under pressure to satisfy their academic demands. I can vividly remember days I have to stay up through the night or go on hunger strike to put some students through some topics. I do make solutions to questions available and organise tutorials throughout my undergraduate studies so as to reduce the burden on me. I am grateful to my peers, who at one point or another, brought some questions to me to solve for them. At times, some of those questions appeared during a test or examination and I found it easy to get them done because I have previously solved them. All in all, I had a superb relationship with everyone, and I am happy that I was able to help. I look forward to every individual winning in whatever capacity they find themselves in life.

Was there any time you gave up on graduating with a first class?

Gave up? I never felt like that. I found my academic journey very easy and smooth. I was strongly convinced from the day I started receiving lectures that I would graduate with a first class and my belief never faltered. Though I encountered some challenges along the way, which I was able to overcome, giving up was never an option that crossed my mind. I am someone who gets self-motivated. Whenever I encounter difficult concepts or topics, I tell myself that if people in the past could understand it, I can as well, and such a mindset really helped me along the journey.

How many awards did you receive?

I received only one award, which is the ‘Award of His Royal Majesty Oba Sir Olufemi for Best Graduating Engineering Student, 2020/2021 Academic Session’. It is the first of its kind in the Faculty of Engineering, FUOYE, and I am glad to be the first recipient of such a prestigious award.

What was your happiest moment in school?

There are a lot, but one I can remember is the day I had my first 5.0 CGP. I felt like I won a jackpot. I was so happy and that was during my 200 level, first semester. Subsequent 5.0s did not give me that feeling.

What other activities did you engage in while in school?

During my 400 level, I served as the campus director for Millennium Fellowship, an organisation focused on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I also served as an honourable member of the Nigerian Universities Engineering Students’ Association Representative Council. In my final year, I served as the president of my department and hostel. In addition, I was a member of Google Developer Student Clubs and Data Scientists Network back on campus. I love to play football and dream league soccer whenever I am less busy.

What challenge(s) did you face in school?

I would be lying if I said the journey was without challenges. Overcrowded lecture rooms prevailed during my 100 and 200 levels — I can vividly remember a time I sat on the floor to receive GST lectures. Lack of reliable electricity, public address system and stable internet connection threatened my stay in school. I had to rely on power bank, lecture notes from students who happened to sit close to the lecturer on days I am unable to hear the lecturer, and search for strategic locations with good internet connection within campus so that I can keep up with my academics.

If you had not studied Mechanical Engineering, what would you have studied?

With my current level of exposure, if I had not studied Mechanical Engineering, it would have been Computer Science. Programming is a fascinating field to me. Despite not being a computer science student, I am familiar with Java Script and Python programming languages, and have done quite a number of projects using them. My passion for programming is evident in the Data Scientists Network Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp I was nominated for in 2020 and in finishing among the top 10 students in the front-end boot camp organised by Instincthub in 2022. Currently, I am taking a course on freecodecamp, as I want to enhance my programming skills.

Who are your role models in academics?

Some of the scholars from my university pursuing their Masters and PhD in various countries, serve as my role models, and I am constantly in touch with them.

What are your career plans?

I desire to pursue a PhD. But, before then, I want to focus on gaining relevant professional experience. After my studies, I desire to own a private research institute to promote research in science and engineering fields i. It is very evident that the standard of science and engineering in this country is yet to measure up to that of developed countries, and I desire to take steps necessary to fill in the knowledge gap.

What would you advise students, both the fresh and those already in school, to do to have an excellent result just like you?

I urge them to be very attentive while in class. They should pray, leverage online resources, and never give up. They should not procrastinate. They should have the right mindset, manage time well, and maintain a good student-lecturer relationship.

