Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has questioned the decision to leave Alex Iwobi out of Nigeria’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s goalless draw against Tanzania in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Zanzibar.

Adepoju said he found it difficult to understand why an experienced player like Iwobi was left on the bench, although he acknowledged that head coach Eric Chelle might have had tactical reasons for the decision.

The Fulham midfielder started the encounter at the Amaan Stadium among the substitutes, as Chelle made seven changes to the team that defeated Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo. Iwobi was introduced in the second half as Nigeria searched unsuccessfully for a winning goal.

Speaking in comments reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Adepoju expressed surprise at the decision to leave the midfielder out of the starting eleven.

“I really don’t know why an experienced player like Alex Iwobi didn’t start the game against Tanzania,” Adepoju said.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, however, admitted that Iwobi might have been carrying a knock and declined to openly criticise Chelle’s selection.

Adepoju remains optimistic about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for AFCON 2027, insisting that the Super Eagles can still secure their place at the tournament through their remaining fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Chelle had earlier explained that Iwobi’s omission was a tactical decision, rather than a fitness-related issue.

The Franco-Malian coach disclosed that Nigeria adopted a flat 4-4-2 formation, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Wilfred Ndidi, operating in midfield.

“We’re playing 4-4-2 flat. It’s not a question,” Chelle explained.

He also attributed some of his selection decisions to the hot weather conditions, saying the changes were necessary to manage the demands of the encounter.

However, the draw left Nigeria second in Group L, with Guinea-Bissau extending their lead at the top to three points, following their victory over Madagascar later that night.

With two rounds of matches remaining in March, the Super Eagles face an important test against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau as they seek to secure qualification.

Adepoju’s comments have further raised questions about the balance of Chelle’s midfield selection, particularly in a match Nigeria needed to win.

While the coach’s tactical approach may have been influenced by the weather and the need for energy in midfield, Iwobi’s experience and creative qualities could prove crucial in the decisive fixtures.

The March double-header is expected to determine Nigeria’s fate in the group, with the decision on whether to restore Iwobi to the starting line-up likely to attract considerable attention.