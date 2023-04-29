In a counterattack, Labour Party (LP) on Friday rubbished claims by President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election held February 25.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Buhari had said in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, claimed his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election adding that opposition parties, including LP, lost the poll as a result of overconfidence.

“Now, their (opposition) overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from the outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?” Buhari was quoted to have said while receiving APC governors on Friday.

Reacting, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement said it was unfortunate that such statement emanated from the President, whom he alleged was aware that the party flag-bearer, Peter Obi, won the poll.

“Mr President is completely wrong. I believe that he was ill-advised.

“It was erroneous for him to say that opposition parties lost election because of overconfidence.

“In fact, the Labour Party won the election but it was brazenly stolen by the APC.

“Mr President is aware that the APC did not win the election and that it was stolen,” the LP spokesperson opined.

