AS the world commemorates International Workers’ Day, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has pledged to continue to initiate policies and programmes that will improve condition of service and make life more meaningful for the officers across board.

Audi in his May Day message made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, commended all officers and men of the Corps on the 2023 edition of the annual celebration of workers.

He appreciated all his personnel for contributing immensely to peace, safety, and national security, as well as the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

The CG hailed the personnel for their courage for demonstrating unflinching loyalty and patriotic zeal in carrying out various national assignments despite the challenges being faced daily in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

He urged the personnel in all formations not to relent in carrying out the mandates of the Corps effectively, promising to continue to initiate policies and programmes that will benefit staff, improve their welfare and their condition of service.

“I celebrate all my personnel today and always for their dedication, diligence, loyalty, perseverance, and commitment to national service.

“I am proud of you and salute your courage for working tirelessly every day to bring peace and stability to our society and the entire nation.

“I assure you that the management of the Corps under my watch will not toy with your welfare, rather, we will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will improve your condition of service and make life more meaningful across board,” CG said.

Dr Audi used the occasion of the workers’ day to pray for the repose of the souls of all the gallant officers who died while carrying out their constitutional duties over the years.

“I also remember all the gallant officers we have lost while carrying out their constitutional duties and praying for the repose of their souls.

“Rest assured that we shall continue to pay all the benefits and entitlements of our workers, including those who are gone because that is our responsibility as leaders and a motivation to get the best out of them,” Dr Audi assured.





The CG commended all Nigerian workers for their contribution to nation-building and wished them the very best of celebrations nationwide.