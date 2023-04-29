A town in Poland is currently generating interest over its unusual layout where all the houses inhabited by over 6,000 residents are on the same street in a single lane demarcated by just a road.

The town, known as Sułoszowa, located in the Olkuska Upland, less than 30 kilometres northwest of Kraków, has been dubbed ‘Little Tuscany’ and was said to have been around for many years, but it only recently started attracting international attention after bird’s eye photos and videos went viral on the social media.

According to the Daily Mail of UK, many people around the world were surprised by the unusual layout of the town, with hundreds of houses on either side of a singular road, snaking through agricultural fields. Everyone of the over 6,000 inhabitants lives on the same street, which stretches for over nine kilometres.

Many people were also surprised by the fact that everyone just built their homes beside the long stretch of the road, instead of expanding outwards and no reason has been given for such an unusual act by the residents.

What also makes the town so special is not only the fact that everyone lives on the same street, but also the way they live, as they are surrounded by long strip of land for farming and garden, giving the place a cozy, countryside feel.

Some of the inhabitants were said to have disclosed that they love the way houses were clustered together along the street while they used the remaining lands to engage in various forms of farming, with one of them being quoted as saying: “I wouldn’t trade this place for anything else. It has its own charm and atmosphere. As the saying goes, there’s something about it.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE