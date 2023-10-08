Following the approval of N35,000 as wage rewards for all Federal workers in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of labour unions in Osun state on Sunday charged the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to start implementing such to all categories of workers across board in the state service.

The unions made the call in a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade. Modupeola Oyedele and the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade. ‘Bimbo Fasasi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo,

According to them, “this kind gesture will go a very long way in ameliorating and cushioning the hardship we are going through as workers in the state occasioned by the subsidy removal on the PMS with its attendant biting economic effects and as well motivate your ever loyal and highly supportive workforce to do more.”

The statement stressed: ” Your Excellency will recall that the state Labour Movement had already written your good self on the subject matter earlier sometime in the month of June and a follow-up reminder was also sent in July to that effect.”

“The Labour Movement in the state is not in any way in doubts of Your Excellency’s kind disposition towards the workers in the state. We are confident that worker’s welfare is important and very dear to your heart.”

” It is therefore in this spirit that we urge Your Excellency to graciously approve the agreed sum of Thirty – Five Thousand Naira (#35,000) only wage rewards to all categories of workers across board in the state service commencing from the month of September, 2023 as contained in the signed memorandum of understanding that averted the proposed strike”.





The leadership of the union however expressed confidence that the governor would speedily expedite action on the matter.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE