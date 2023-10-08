Driveinhud, Nigeria’s car sharing platform, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as inHud. With a journey that began just five months ago, inHud has already facilitated an impressive 90,000 bookings, transforming daily commuting across Nigeria.

In the spirit of clarity, it’s important to understand the concept behind our previous name, Driveinhud. It encapsulated the idea of “Drive in Huddle,” where “huddle” symbolizes people coming together. It reflected our mission to bring people together to drive, sharing journeys and costs, making daily commuting a collaborative and eco-friendly experience.

The decision to rebrand was fueled by valuable feedback from our dedicated users. While the previous name, Driveinhud, held a special place in our hearts, we understand that ease of pronunciation and memorability are vital in today’s fast-paced world. With our new identity as inHud, we aim to deliver a brand that’s as swift and memorable as your daily commute.

But that’s not all. inHud has been hard at work enhancing its platform to offer an even more seamless and secure experience for commuters. Our commitment to innovation has led to the introduction of cutting-edge features, including AI-powered navigation, video live checks for added security, and comprehensive insurance options. With these advancements, inHud is on the path to not only revolutionizing daily commuting but also establishing itself as a formidable contender in the Nigerian transportation landscape.

The rebranding of Driveinhud to inHud marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. We believe this transition will bring our community even closer and make inHud a household name synonymous with safe, affordable, and convenient commuting in Nigeria.

Join us as we accelerate toward a future of effortless travel. inHud, where the journey is as memorable as the destination.





Download the inHud app from Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.charpell.driveinhud

Download from Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/driveinhud/id6447472979?platform=iphone

Thank you for your support as we continue to drive change, one shared ride at a time.