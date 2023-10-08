The legislators were unanimous in their assessment of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, PINL, saying that they had done credibly well as their presence in the communities has extensively reduced the problems of oil theft and illegal refineries.

The Deputy Speaker said; “before now we have not seen what we are seeing now when it comes to protection of pipelines. Before now, it had been an eyesore. In my community, B-dere it used to be horrible when you saw individuals just wake up one morning and go to destroy pipeline all in the guise of getting crude oil for illegal bunkering.

Hon. Iderema whose Constituency, Abua/Odual a major host of several oil facilities was a flashpoint of illegal bunkering told journalists that prior to the coming of PINL in 2022 “pipeline vandalism was a real menace to the two local government areas” of Abua/Odual & Ahoada East. “It was terrible, it was a big problem for the state and the society”.

“People died, it was becoming unbearable, the soot alone, you can’t fetch water and leave it open for 5 minutes. You know, in these localities, we have open bathrooms. So by the time you fetch water from the tap or the mono pump, by the time you finish bathing, you will notice oil with particles which we learned contain benzine and it can cause cancer.

“You can’t have natural air to breathe, you can’t open your windows because, by the time you open your windows and touch your plates or cutlery, you see black soot. Then it became a permanent stain on the soles of our feet. So I think that was hazardous, it was a big problem”.

On his part, Hon. Sokari Goodboy said; “Honestly speaking, vandalism or oil bunkering affected us so much as a people. The activities of these illegal bunkers and refiners affected our land. It disrupted the ecosystem and negatively impacted agriculture which is the main occupation of my people.

“Before now we don’t know if there was any arrangement between the government and the private sector on how to safeguard these facilities, but lately, we have seen some changes and that move has drastically reduced illegal refining activities that we see around our area”.

Hon. Iderema agreed saying; “Initially when they came, we felt it was going to be a kind of recurring decimal. We didn’t know that it would work. PINL moved straight to wherever they were and life became unbearable for them and they had to leave.

“If I’m going to score them over 100 I will give them 90 and above because the ones you don’t see you can’t score. I will only score the seen ones. And for PINL to have made the youths of these communities, they are happy because they are gainfully employed, they get salary every month. So that one also is a plus for PINL”.

