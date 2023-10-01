President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for a period of six months.

Malam Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that this followed consultations between the federal government and the leadership of the labour unions at the Presidential Villa.

At the meeting, the Federal Government also pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation occasioned by subsidy removal on PMS.

The Federal Government also committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises as well as waivers on VAT on diesel for the next six months.

It also announced the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October to December.

Nigerian Tribune Online reports that highlights of the decision reached at the meeting include:

The Federal Government urging the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.

Labour Unions made a case for higher wage awards.

A sub-committee will be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State will be addressed urgently.





NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the agreed resolutions.

Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, and the TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro.

